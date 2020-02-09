2 people shot and killed in southeast Franklin County

The shooting happened in an apartment complex parking lot on Chatterton Drive near Refugee Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Cross Key Apartments on Chatterton Drive near Refugee Road in the southeast area of the county around 11:30 p.m.

The two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were not able to provide any suspect information.