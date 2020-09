It happened in the parking lot on Chatterton Drive near Refugee Road and Noe Bixby Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people in southeast Columbus.

It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Chatterton Drive near Refugee Road and Noe Bixby Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When deputies arrived on the scene, two people were pronounced dead by medics.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time.