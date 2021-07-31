2 people injured in shooting behind downtown Columbus bar

Both men were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment and are expected to recover.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning behind a bar in downtown Columbus, according to police.

Police say officers went to the Park Street Cantina, located at 491 Park Street, around 2:10 a.m. on a reported shooting.

Officers found two men behind the bar with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects.