2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting

Columbus police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Woodland Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a shooting in the northeast area of Columbus Thursday evening.

According to police, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. Another victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect at this time.