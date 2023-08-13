Records: Man shot during attempted robbery in northeast Columbus

Juan Frazier, 51, was charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery, according to court records.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting at a homeless camp in northeast Columbus Sunday night.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 51-year-old Juan Frazier went to the camp located behind Capri Bowling Lanes on Roche Drive around 10 p.m.

Frazier approached a man who he felt owed him money. Records say the man noticed Frazier was holding a gun and refused to come out of his tent. Frazier allegedly said he would shoot everyone in the camp.

A different man noticed what was happening and told Frazier to leave. Records say Frazier then fired a shot into the ground to scare everyone. The man tried to take the gun from Frazier, but Frazier shot him three times - once in each leg and once in the shoulder.

A media release from Columbus police says other members of the camp were able to overpower Frazier.

The shooting victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious condition. Frazier was also taken to Riverside and his condition was described as stable.