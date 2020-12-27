2 Ohio University students killed in Athens County crash

According to OSHP, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on Dairy Lane and lost control.

ATHENS, Ohio — Two Ohio University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Athens.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the single-car crash happened on Dairy Lane near South Park Drive around 8:30 a.m.

According to OSHP, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on Dairy Lane, lost control, overturned and was partially submerged in a creek.

The two students have been identified as 23-year-old Laiken Salyers of Wheelersburg, Ohio and 20-year-old Richard Turner of East Orange, New Jersey.

Ohio University released a statement on the death of its two students:

"It is with great sadness that we confirm Laiken Salyers, a fourth-year student in Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions and Richard Turner, a second-year student in Ohio University’s University College, have passed away as the result of a tragic accident. Our hearts go out to their families during the difficult time. The Dean of Students has been in contact with their families, and the University is providing support to students and employees affected by this loss."



OSHP continues to investigate the crash.