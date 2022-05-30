2 new federal lawsuits filed against city and Columbus Division of Police over police actions during 2020 protests

This weekend marked the anniversary of the civil justice protests in opposition to police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the eve of the second anniversary of the civil justice protests, two separate federal lawsuits were filed Friday against the city and the Columbus Division of Police. The lawsuits allege that officers’ use of chemical agents and less than lethal force caused permanent injuries to some of the protesters and violated their civil rights.

In one of the complaints filed in federal court Friday, attorneys representing 11 protesters allege members of the Columbus Division of Police used excessive force during the demonstrations and that the officers’ actions were “retaliating for speech they hated.” The lawsuit alleges the 11 protesters who are acting as plaintiffs in the case suffered either from psychological or physical injuries from the actions of the officers to quell the protests and clear the streets.

One of the protesters who was shot by a wooden bullet alleges their injuries were permanent and that they walk with a cane.

A separate lawsuit filed by another protester alleges his civil rights were violated as a result.

The city of Columbus had previously paid out $5.75 million to a group of protesters who filed a similar lawsuit against the city in the months after the protests had ended.

A federal judge also placed a permanent injunction - barring the use of chemical agents or less than lethal weapons from being used on non-violent protesters.