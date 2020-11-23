2 men killed, 1 injured in Newark crash

The crash happened early Monday morning.

NEWARK, Ohio — Two men were killed and another man was injured in a crash in Newark early Monday morning.

Police said 33-year-old Louis Harris, of Columbus, was driving on Oakwood Avenue near State Route 16 when he crashed into a pole around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men trapped in the vehicle and one man outside the vehicle.

Harris and the front seat passenger, 23-year-old Michael Elroy of Newark, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second passenger was taken to Grant Medical Center. His condition has not been released.