2 men killed, 1 injured in Newark crash

NEWARK, Ohio — Two men were killed and another man was injured in a crash in Newark early Monday morning.
Police said 33-year-old Louis Harris, of Columbus, was driving on Oakwood Avenue near State Route 16 when he crashed into a pole around 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found two men trapped in the vehicle and one man outside the vehicle.
Harris and the front seat passenger, 23-year-old Michael Elroy of Newark, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The second passenger was taken to Grant Medical Center. His condition has not been released.
Police said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.