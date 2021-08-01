2 men injured in shooting while driving on I-71 South

There is currently no description of the suspect or vehicle involved in the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say two men were injured in a shooting Sunday morning while driving along I-71 southbound near Morse Road.

According to police, just after 1:30 a.m., officers went to Riverside Medical Center on a report that two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victims told police they had been driving south on I-71 when someone fired shots at their vehicle.

Both victims were shot in the leg, and their conditions are listed as stable.

There is currently no description of the suspect or vehicle involved in the incident.