2 men indicted in March 3 shootout at Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The two men accused of shooting inside Polaris Fashion Place on March 3 have been indicted in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Levon Sommerville and Anthony Truss Jr. were arrested in Georgia last month.

Law enforcement was called around 12:30 p.m. on March 3 after a report of a shooting inside the mall.

Columbus police said there was a shootout inside and outside Carter's in the lower section of the mall.

Police said Truss and Sommerville allegedly shot at each other.

No one was hurt.

Both were indicted on charges of attempting to commit an offense, felonious assault and inducing panic.

Sommerville is also charged with having a weapon under a disability. He was arraigned on May 4 and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.