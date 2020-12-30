2 men critical in Rhoads Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in east Columbus.
Officers were called to a report of a shooting just before 4:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Rhoads Avenue.
According to police, callers reported several gunshots, and saw a man dragging another man to a car before leaving the area.
When officers arrived, they found a blood trail from the street to a front door of a home on Rhoads Avenue.
A few moments later, two vehicles arrived at a local hospital with the men who were treated with gunshot wounds. They were taken into surgery and remain in critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.