2 men critical in Rhoads Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in east Columbus.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting just before 4:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Rhoads Avenue.

According to police, callers reported several gunshots, and saw a man dragging another man to a car before leaving the area.

When officers arrived, they found a blood trail from the street to a front door of a home on Rhoads Avenue.

A few moments later, two vehicles arrived at a local hospital with the men who were treated with gunshot wounds. They were taken into surgery and remain in critical condition.