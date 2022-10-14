2 arrested in connection with robbery, fatal shooting at south Columbus apartment

The Columbus Division of Police arrested William Smith, 22, and Earnest Hall IV, 25, in connection to a fatal shooting in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection to a shooting in south Columbus earlier this month that left one man dead and another injured.

Two men, both 25, were shot during an altercation Oct. 4 at an apartment complex in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue.

One of the victims, Daeshawn Simington, died from his injuries, according to police. The other victim was shot in the arm and is OK.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 22-year-old William Smith was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated burglary. Earnest Hall IV, 25, was also arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Court records say that Smith forced his way into an apartment with Hall, carrying and firing handguns. Shots were fired and a bullet struck Simington.

When Hall entered the apartment, he held a victim at gunpoint, threatening to kill her. Hall robbed her of cash, a firearm and a safe before leaving, according to court records.

Hall is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $250,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. Police are seeking to indict Hall for murder.