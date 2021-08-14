2 men, 15-year-old boy hurt in crash involving motorcycle in Ross County

The crash remains under investigation.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two men and a teen were hurt in a crash Saturday in Ross County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Marietta Road in Chillicothe.

According to OSHP, a man was driving a 2003 Honda CRV northeast on Marietta Road.

The driver of the Honda did not yield while turning left and was hit by a man riding a 2014 Yamaha XVS 1300 motorcycle southwest along Marietta Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was initially taken to Adena Regional Medical Center and was later flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger on the motorcycle was also injured in the crash. He was flown by medical helicopter to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. According to OSHP, the boy was wearing a helmet.

There's no word on the current conditions of the motorcycle driver or passenger.

The driver of the Honda was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash.