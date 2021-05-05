'2 lives were ended senselessly': Family of 16-year-old girl killed in Pataskala makes plea to end gun violence

Amirah Truss, 16, died after a shooting on April 29.

PATASKALA, Ohio — The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after a shooting is making a plea to put an end to gun violence.

Amirah Truss, 16, died after a shooting on Summit Road on April 29 around 11 p.m.

Records from the Licking County Common Pleas Court indicate Shawn Jones Jr., 18, admitted to shooting Truss in the back of the head. Records show Jones took Truss to the hospital and threw the gun out of the car on the way.

Family members told 10TV at one point they were friends.

"The main message that her mother wants to relay is your life can change instantly," said Liz Walker, Truss' cousin. "It's not only just Amirah's life that was taken. It was also a young man's life that instantly his dreams and hopes were taken away as well. We just want the gun violence to stop. We just want these things to stop because two lives were ended senselessly. We want everybody out there to love and embrace what God has for you because tomorrow is not promised."

Walker describes her cousin as someone with a bubbly personality, who had her whole life ahead of her.

"She was the TikTok queen! She loved to dance. She was very silly. You would find her making her family laugh," Walker said. "Her death was not in vain because she left love and she left peace and she left broken relationships to be mended in a whole new profound way, so we are forever grateful."

Jones is in custody at the Licking County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. We are told additional charges are expected.