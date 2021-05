Whitehall police were called to an apartment on Bernhard Road around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Two people were killed in a shooting in Whitehall on Monday, according to police.

Whitehall police were called to an apartment on Bernhard Road, just west of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road, around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said the two people were found dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been released.