Police: 2 killed in separate Columbus crashes

Columbus police said the crashes happened in a two-day span in different parts of the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in a two-day span last week.

One of the crashes took place on Oct. 22 just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Dublin Granville and Karl Roads in north Columbus.

According to police, 57-year-old Raymond Bailey, of Columbus, was driving west on Dublin Granville Road toward Karl Road in a 2007 BMW 328i.

Police said Bailey was traveling at a high rate of speed on wet pavement and lost control when encountering other traffic slowing for a red light at the Karl Road intersection.

The BMW veered across the median and into the eastbound lanes of Dublin Granville Road where it struck a 2015 Toyota Camry.

Police said the force of the initial impact caused the Camry to then strike a 2020 Mazda CX-5 in the adjacent lane.

Bailey was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The drivers of the Camry and CX-5 were also taken to local hospitals and their conditions were described as stable.

The other crash happened on Oct. 23 just before 9 p.m. at Parsons Avenue near Sycamore Street.

Columbus police said a man was driving on Parsons Avenue in a 2013 silver Honda Fit. At the same time, another person was riding a bicycle east in an alley south of Sycamore Street approaching Parsons Avenue.

According to police, the bicyclist rode his bike onto Parsons Avenue into the path of the Honda. The bicyclist was then struck by the vehicle and was ejected from his bicycle.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m. and the driver was not hurt.