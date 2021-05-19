2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 22 near Lancaster

A trooper tells 10TV that a car was trying to avoid stopped traffic, went left into the westbound lanes and hit another car head-on.

Two people have died in a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 22 near Lancaster, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened around 7:10 p.m.

A trooper tells 10TV that a car was trying to avoid stopped traffic in the eastbound lanes, went left into the westbound lanes and hit another car head-on.

Two people died in the crash.

Three others were transported to area hospitals, one is in critical condition and the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.