The crash happened just southwest of Granville.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have died in a head-on crash on State Route 16 in Licking County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says one car went left of center and hit another car head-on.

Licking County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 5:20 p.m.