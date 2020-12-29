Gas station surveillance video captures deadly shooting on East Livingston Avenue

Police responded to the Exxon gas station at 2097 East Livingston Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have died after a shooting on East Livingston Avenue Monday evening.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to the Exxon gas station at 2097 East Livingston Avenue around 6 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Finesse Robinson and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. Robinson died at 6:24 p.m.

Police say Robinson and the teen, who has not been identified, were involved in a gunfight in the gas station's parking lot.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows Robinson walk out of the gas station and someone in an SUV parked behind him fired shots at him.

Robinson shot back.

“There was a shoot-out between those two individuals and those two individuals ended up shooting each other and both died from that,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Mike Woods.

Robison was out of jail on house arrest. He was charged with aggravated robbery and attempted homicide in 2018 and was bound over to adult court.

He posted bond in June and was waiting to be sentenced.

According to police, a third person who was also involved, left the scene in a white Jeep.

These are the 170th and 171st homicides in the city of Columbus this year.