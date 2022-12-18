x
2 killed in Centerburg house fire

When first responders arrived, it took several hours to get inside the home where they discovered two victims.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead after a house caught fire in Centerburg Sunday morning, according to Central Ohio Joint Fire District Chief Mark McCann.

First responders were notified of the fire in the 3500 block of Long Road at 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, it took several hours to get inside the home where they discovered two victims.

It's unclear what caused the fire. State Fire Marshals are investigating the scene. 

This is a developing story. Additional information with be added when it becomes available.

