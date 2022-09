Fishinger Road is closed between Mill Run Drive and Smiley Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died after a crash near Hilliard early Friday morning, police told 10TV.

The Hilliard Division of Police said the crash happened just before 2:55 a.m. on Fishinger Road.

The victims were taken to area hospitals where they were later pronounced dead. No other information was immediately available.