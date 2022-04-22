2 killed, 4 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-70 in Madison County

The crash happened near state Route 142.

Madison County, Ohio — Two people were killed and four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 at state Route 142 in Madison County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. under the SR-142 bridge.

OSHP said one of the vehicles in the crash caught on fire.

Two of the four injured people were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The other two were taken to Grant Medical Center. OSHP did not know any of their conditions.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed starting at SR-29.