2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in separate Columbus crashes on Fourth of July

The two crashes mark the city's 41st and 42nd traffic-related fatalities this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and two people were injured in two separate crashes in Columbus on the Fourth of July.

The first fatal crash happened just before 5 p.m. on the city's north side. The Columbus Division of Police said the man was driving a Honda Civic south on North High Street approaching Graceland Boulevard.

Police said he drifted into the northbound lanes of North High Street and struck a Buick Lacrosse head-on.

The man was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m. Police did not say if the other driver was injured.

Police will not release the man's identity until next of kin has been notified.

The second crash happened just after 11:05 p.m. on Central College Road near Gatewater Boulevard on the city's northeast side near New Albany.

Police said 39-year-old Amelia Grewig's vehicle was struck after failing to yield while turning left onto Central College Road.

Medics on the scene pronounced Gerwig at 11:21 p.m. A 39-year-old man, who was a passenger inside Gerwig's vehicle, was taken to Mount Carmel East in serious condition.

Police said the driver in the other vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.