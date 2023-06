The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Knob Hill Court East.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Two juveniles were injured during a shooting in west Franklin County Tuesday night.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Knob Hill Court East, just south of Hollywood Casino.

The victims were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition was described as stable. Authorities did not know the age of the victims.