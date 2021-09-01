2 juveniles hurt in shooting in Mifflin Township

Police are looking for an unidentified black vehicle.

Two juveniles were injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Mifflin Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Parkwood Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The juveniles were standing in the yard of a home when a vehicle drove past and fired shots at them.

One juvenile was taken to OSU East Hospital and the other was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

Authorities have not released the ages of the victims.

