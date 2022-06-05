2 women injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two women were injured in a shooting at a memorial gathering on the city’s southwest side Sunday night.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 200 block of Lechner Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the gathering was for a local resident who recently passed away when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.
A dispatcher initially told 10TV Sunday that three people were injured in the shooting. On Tuesday, police said there were only two victims.
The first victim, a 41-year-old, was struck on the right side of her neck and the second, a 65-year-old, was hit on the left shoulder.
Both were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. Police described their conditions as stable as of Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Younker of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4133 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).