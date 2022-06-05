2 women injured in southwest Columbus shooting

Police said the victims were at a gathering for a local resident who recently passed away when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two women were injured in a shooting at a memorial gathering on the city’s southwest side Sunday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 200 block of Lechner Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the gathering was for a local resident who recently passed away when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

A dispatcher initially told 10TV Sunday that three people were injured in the shooting. On Tuesday, police said there were only two victims.

The first victim, a 41-year-old, was struck on the right side of her neck and the second, a 65-year-old, was hit on the left shoulder.

Both were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. Police described their conditions as stable as of Tuesday.