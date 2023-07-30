COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a shooting on the city's south side Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the area of Parsons and East Woodrow avenues shortly after 11 p.m., following reports of shots fired.

The first victim, a juvenile, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in what police describe as "stable" condition. The second victim, an adult, was taken to a nearby hospital and is also described as "stable."



Police told 10TV that a suspect has not yet been identified.



Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-TIPS (8477).