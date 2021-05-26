2 injured, including police officer, in house fire at Buckeye Lake

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — Fire crews are investigating a house fire at Buckeye Lake that left two people injured, including a police officer.
Around 7:30 p.m., fire crews were called to the 12000 block of West Bank Road.
The Walnut Township fire chief tells 10TV that a fire started in one home and spread to a neighboring home.
Two people were injured in the fire, including the police officer and a person who lived at the home. Both suffered minor injuries.
It is currently unknown what may have started the fire.