2 injured, including police officer, in house fire at Buckeye Lake

Fire crews were called to the 12000 block of West Bank Road around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a fire.
BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — Fire crews are investigating a house fire at Buckeye Lake that left two people injured, including a police officer.

Around 7:30 p.m., fire crews were called to the 12000 block of West Bank Road.

The Walnut Township fire chief tells 10TV that a fire started in one home and spread to a neighboring home. 

Two people were injured in the fire, including the police officer and a person who lived at the home. Both suffered minor injuries. 

It is currently unknown what may have started the fire. 