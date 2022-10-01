2 injured in southeast Columbus crash

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened near Refugee and Weyburn roads Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured following a crash that happened Saturday evening in southeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened in the area of Refugee and Weyburn roads around 7:25 p.m.

The two injured people were taken to local hospitals. Police said one was in critical condition and the other was listed in a condition described as stable.

As of 9 p.m. the intersection near where the crash happened was still closed.

Additional information was not immediately available.