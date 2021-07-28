3 injured in southeast Columbus crash; I-270 South reopens at US-33

The interstate was temporarily blocked off at U.S. Route 33, but has since reopened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 270 has reopened in southeast Columbus after a crash injured at least three people and temporarily closed southbound lanes Wednesday morning.

Two victims were taken to Grant Medical Center. According to Columbus police, one of those people is in critical condition, and the other is currently stable.

A third person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and is reported to be stable.

The interstate was temporarily blocked off at U.S. Route 33, but has since reopened. Drivers are being asked to watch for crews still blocking the right lane near the US-33 exit.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.