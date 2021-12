The northbound lane of High St. has since reopened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are being hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash in south Columbus Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 2:20 a.m. on the corner of South High Street and Rathmell Road, just south of Interstate 270, according to Columbus police.

Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center. One person was unstable and the second was in stable condition at the time, police said.