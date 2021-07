Officers were called to the shooting scene at 3:50 a.m. in the 900 block of North High Street, near 1st Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a shooting in the Short North early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the shooting scene at 3:50 a.m. in the 900 block of North High Street, near 1st Avenue.

Police said the two people shot were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.