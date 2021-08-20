2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Karl Road just before 11:45 p.m. Officers found four shell casings in the middle of Karl Road and Ferris Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were hurt in a shooting where four people were shot at in northeast Columbus Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Karl Road just before 11:45 p.m. Officers found four shell casings in the middle of Karl Road and Ferris Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office told Columbus police two people with gunshot wounds were found inside a vehicle at the 1600 block of Case Road. Two other people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The first victim had a graze wound to the left leg and was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. The second victim was shot in the left arm and taken to Grant Medical Center.

Both are expected to be OK, police said.