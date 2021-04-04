2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center and one person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot in northeast Columbus on Sunday.

Columbus police said officers were called to the scene in the 1900 block of Joyce Avenue, near East 26th Avenue, just before 3:30 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center and one person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Both are believed to have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said both are in stable condition.