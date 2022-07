The crash happened on the ramp from Sinclair Road to Interstate 71 South near Morse Road around 11:40 p.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured, one described as critical, after a crash in north Columbus Wednesday night.

Two people were taken to Riverside Medical Center.

The roadway in this area has since reopened.