2 injured in east Columbus crash involving semi-truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck happened in east Columbus early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Interstate 270 westbound near Interstate 270 in east Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police described the two people injured in the crash as "unstable."

The Ohio Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked on I-70 westbound between I-270 and South Hamilton Road.