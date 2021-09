Officers were called just before 1:20 a.m. to the intersection of Easton Way and Morse Crossing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles near Easton Wednesday morning.

Authorities told 10TV one person was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. The other person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

The roadway was closed and has since reopened.

