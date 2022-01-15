2 injured in boating accident at Alum Creek State Park

Two people on the boat were hurt and taken to local hospitals and their conditions are not known.

DELAWARE, Ohio — Two people were hurt in a boating accident Saturday morning at Alum Creek State Park.

According to the The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, four people were duck hunting on the west side of Alum Creek when their boat started taking on water.

The other two people are accounted for and no one is missing, according to ODNR.

The boat involved in the incident has also been recovered.