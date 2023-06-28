2 injured in downtown Columbus shooting near Bicentennial Park

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and another person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot in downtown Columbus Wednesday night, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers received a call around 9:55 p.m. for a reported shooting at South Civic Center Drive and West Rich Street near Bicentennial Park.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and another person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Both of their conditions were described as stable, according to police.

Police did not release any additional information.

