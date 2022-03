Two people were reportedly injured at the shooting in a parking garage in downtown.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a downtown Columbus parking garage Monday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened at the garage located at 34 E. Fulton Street, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said two people were injured. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.