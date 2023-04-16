2 injured in Pike County crash after vehicle got trapped under trailer

Upon arrival, OSHP found that a Chevy Malibu and Dodge Ram 3500 car hauler were headed northbound when the Malibu made an improper lane change.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 23 in Pike County early Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash at 1:10 a.m. on route 23 northbound near Howard Road.

Upon arrival, OSHP found that a Chevy Malibu and Dodge Ram 3500 car hauler were headed northbound when the Malibu made an improper lane change. The Malibu struck the Ram causing it to jackknife and trap the Malibu under its trailer.

Both passengers in the Malibu were taken to Pike County Adena with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to OSHP.

The driver of the Ram was not injured in the crash.