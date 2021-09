The shooting happened on the 2500 block of South Hamilton Road just after 11:20 p.m., police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot in the Eastland area of Columbus late Sunday night.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of South Hamilton Road behind Tim Horton's just after 11:20 p.m., Columbus police said.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital in critical condition. That person's condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said.

A second person was also taken to the hospital.