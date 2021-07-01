2 injured after car hits nail salon in south Columbus

Fire crews are working to 'stabilize' the structure.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a car crashed into a nail salon in the south Columbus area Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Parsons Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, multiple cars were involved in the crash and one of the cars ran into a nail salon.

Two people were injured. One was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and another had to be extracted from the car that hit the nail salon.