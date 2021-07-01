2 injured after car hits nail salon in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a car crashed into a nail salon in the south Columbus area Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened in the 700 block of Parsons Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m.
According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, multiple cars were involved in the crash and one of the cars ran into a nail salon.
Two people were injured. One was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and another had to be extracted from the car that hit the nail salon.
Fire crews are currently working to "stabilize" the salon, according to Martin.