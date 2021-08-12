2 injured after car crashed into Westerville apartment

The crash happened before 3:20 a.m. at Garratt Apartments, located at 5415 Turtle Station Way.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Two people were injured after a car crashed into an apartment complex in Westerville Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV two people were "extricated." He did not know whether they were freed from the car or building.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East and the other was transported to another hospital. Martin said their conditions are unknown.