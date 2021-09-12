2 injured, 1 critically, in motorcycle accident near Hayden Falls Park

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Hayden Run Road around 10:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident on Hayden Run Road Sunday night.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the 4600 block of Hayden Run Road for a report of a motorcycle accident around 10:40 p.m.

Officers say a motorcycle ran off the roadway, injuring two people.

Both individuals were taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. According to police, one is in critical condition and the other is stable.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.