2 injured, 1 critically, in Mifflin Township shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in the Mifflin Township area Sunday evening.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Agler Road and Perdue Avenue.
Two people were inside a white Cadillac when an unknown suspect fired shots into the car.
A woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition and a man was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Detective Bureau is handling the investigation.