2 injured, 1 critically, in Mifflin Township shooting

The two people were shot while inside a car near the intersection of Agler Road and Perdue Avenue

Two people were injured in a shooting in the Mifflin Township area Sunday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Agler Road and Perdue Avenue.

Two people were inside a white Cadillac when an unknown suspect fired shots into the car.

A woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition and a man was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.