2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis were arrested in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16.

Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.

Both men pleaded not guilty at their arraignments this week. Kenner's bond is set for $150,000 and Davis had no set bond as of Friday.

The Columbus Division of Police received calls on July 16 about a shooting inside the bar.

When officers arrived, police said 39-year-old Daylan Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Denver Spencer, 30, was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

A 41-year-old man was also taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and his condition was described as stable.

Police said a 25-year-old man requested medical help in the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive, located five minutes east of the sports bar. The man was treated after he was grazed by a bullet.

Police determined that the 25-year-old's injuries happened at the sports bar.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering additional information, police arrested Kenner and Davis.