2 in custody following narcotics investigation in Crawford County

The target of the narcotics investigation was 25-year-old Brice Ison and 24-year-old Heaven Borders who were both arrested.
Credit: Crawford County Sheriff's Office

BUCYRUS, Ohio — A man and woman were taken into custody Tuesday as a result of a narcotics investigation, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Crawford County Special Response team, comprised of local law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of East Irving Street in Bucyrus where they found meth, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The target of the narcotics investigation was 25-year-old Brice Ison and 24-year-old Heaven Borders who were both arrested.

A release from the sheriff's office says Ison is charged with trafficking in meth and Borders was arrested for a bond violation.

The case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

