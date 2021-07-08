2 in critical condition in south Columbus shooting

The shooting happened just before 3:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of Smith Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning in Columbus, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 3:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of Smith Road near Fairwood Avenue.

The person who reported the shooting told police they were unsure if they heard someone setting off fireworks or shooting and that's when police found both victims. They were taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police are now searching the home, an SUV and other nearby homes that may have been shot in the area.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time.