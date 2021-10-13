2 critical in Perry Township crash

The crash happened near the intersection of Riverside Drive and West Henderson Road around 7 p.m

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Perry Township Wednesday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near the intersection of Riverside Drive and West Henderson Road around 7 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The people involved in the crash were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

There is no word on what lead up to the crash